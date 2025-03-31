Impinj: Catalyzing Growth While Navigating Legal Challenges

Summary

  • Impinj won its legal battle against NXP but expects future lawsuits to continue draining resources.
  • Revenue is growing, but Impinj remains unprofitable and burdened by heavy convertible debt.
  • Free cash flow improved significantly, but its long-term sustainability remains uncertain.
  • New technologies like item-level food tagging and Gen2X drive margin improvements in 2024.
  • The stock appears overvalued, and investors should wait for a better entry point.

Employee in supermarket using digital tablet to organize delivery for supply chain

Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), a leader in the RAIN ("RAdio frequency IdentificatioN") RFID ("Radio Frequency Identification") industry, operates in a highly competitive and legally challenging environment.

Its recently concluded litigation with NXP Semiconductors (

