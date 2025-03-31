It’s been four months since I first covered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD). And it’s great to see it rise by 16%. But at this point, I believe it’s already high time to take profit. BUD
Anheuser-Busch InBev: Time To Take Profit As A New Bearish Divergence Materializes
Summary
- Anheuser-Busch InBev has risen by 16% since my last coverage, reaching target prices and making it a good time to take profits.
- Despite decent liquidity and operational efficiency, BUD's stock returns are limited, and I foresee a potential dip on the horizon.
- Technical indicators suggest a bearish reversal risk, with weakening buying pressures and early signs of profit-taking by traders.
- Given the limited upside potential and bearish signals, I recommend selling shares to mitigate downside risks and secure profits.
