DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is a sell. The Chinese government is trying to implement many policies to curb “internet addiction," which is destroying shareholder value along the way. Companies in China have no idea how the
DouYu International Holdings Limited: A Deep Value Trap Bound For Losses
Summary
- DouYu International Holdings is a sell due to China's regulatory crackdown on internet companies, posing significant risks and uncertainties.
- The company's decision to pay a large dividend instead of buying back shares was a poor use of capital, failing to create shareholder value.
- Despite being undervalued and holding substantial cash, DOYU's future is bleak due to regulatory pressures and DOYU's underperforming equity.
- The Chinese government's anti-internet policies, especially targeting online gaming, will continue to hinder DOYU's ability to deliver strong returns.
