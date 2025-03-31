Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DGWPF) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA (OTCPK:DGWPF) Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Stefan Dräger

Yes, Good afternoon and thank you for joining our conference call on our financial results for the fiscal year 2024. I have with me today Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; as well as Tom Fischler and Nikolaus Hammerschmidt, both Investor Relations. We would like to take you through the results for the presentation that we made available on our webpage this morning. Following the presentation, we will open the floor to your questions.

Let’s get started on Page 5 with the business highlights. 2024 was a successful year for Dräger with a robust business performance and a significant improvement in profitability. While net sales were slightly below our expectations, we maintained a strong performance achieving around €3.4 billion matching the prior year’s figure. This is an outstanding achievement considering that we benefited from strong catch up effects in 2023 driven by the improved delivery capabilities and a surge in demand for ventilators in China.

And importantly, although business in China fell in 2024 by almost half