Vext Science, Inc. (VEXTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCQX:VEXTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Priam Chakraborty - IR

Eric Offenberger - CEO

Trevor Smith - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic & Associates

Paul Penney - Partner Group

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Vext Science's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded.

[Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Priam Chakraborty. Please go ahead.

Priam Chakraborty

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Vext fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results we released earlier this morning. The press release, financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR+ as well as on the Vext website at vextscience.com.

We would like to remind listeners that portions of today's discussion include forward-looking statements, and that forward-looking statements are included in today's filings. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results contained therein will materialize.

Risks and uncertainties that could affect future development and circumstances or results are detailed in the MD&A and Vext other public filings that are made available on SEDAR+ and we encourage listeners to read those risk factors in conjunction with today's call.

As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the developments, circumstances or results predicted in forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual development, circumstances or results.

This call also includes non-IFRS financial information, and such non-IFRS financial measures are subject to the disclosure and reconciliation included in our press release disseminated earlier today