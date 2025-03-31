A strong bullish reversal on the 31st notwithstanding, stocks fell hard in March amid high uncertainty about President Trump’s tariff plans. The SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 5%--its worst month since late 2022 and making it
The S&P 500 Plunged In March, Recession Fears Rising
Summary
- Stocks plunged in March due to uncertainty over Trump's tariff plans, with the S&P 500 ETF down 6% and the Nasdaq 100 ETF down 8%.
- Defensive sectors like Utilities, Consumer Staples, and Health Care outperformed, while Energy was the only sector to finish significantly higher, attracting investors with high yields.
- Economic concerns include a steady unemployment rate, softening retail sales, and rising recession probabilities, with Goldman Sachs raising its recession odds to 35%.
- Wall Street analysts have been lowering S&P 500 earnings estimates for 2025, but Q2 seasonality trends are historically strong, offering some hope for a market rebound.
