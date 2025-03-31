BHK: Understand What You Are Holding, A Leveraged Play On Rates
Summary
- BHK is a fixed-income CEF with high leverage, primarily holding investment-grade bonds, and its performance is highly sensitive to interest rate changes.
- The fund's recent outperformance was driven by a significant shift lower in interest rates in August/September 2024, but it has underperformed as rates have risen.
- BHK's current distribution yield of 8.3% is not fully supported by its portfolio, making it a risky bet for income-focused investors.
- Holding BHK depends on the future trajectory of 10-year risk-free rates; a recession could boost NAV, while persistent inflation could limit upside.
