BHK: Understand What You Are Holding, A Leveraged Play On Rates

Mar. 31, 2025 2:28 PM ETBlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)BHK
Binary Tree Analytics
5.06K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • BHK is a fixed-income CEF with high leverage, primarily holding investment-grade bonds, and its performance is highly sensitive to interest rate changes.
  • The fund's recent outperformance was driven by a significant shift lower in interest rates in August/September 2024, but it has underperformed as rates have risen.
  • BHK's current distribution yield of 8.3% is not fully supported by its portfolio, making it a risky bet for income-focused investors.
  • Holding BHK depends on the future trajectory of 10-year risk-free rates; a recession could boost NAV, while persistent inflation could limit upside.

woman rolling object up hill

We Are

Thesis

We last covered the BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) two years ago on the Seeking Alpha platform. The name is a fixed income closed end fund that has income as a primary objective and holds

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
5.06K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BHK Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BHK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BHK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News