Sellas Life Sciences: A Hold For Now With Huge, But Uncertain, Near-Term Catalyst
Summary
- Sellas Life Sciences Group, Inc.'s stock has dropped significantly, with a Hold rating due to uncertainty around the final Phase 3 trial data for GPS in AML.
- Interim results for GPS are promising but inconclusive; the trial continues until 80 patients die, creating investment uncertainty and ongoing cash burn.
- The company raised $25M in January 2025, extending its runway to late 2025, but may need more funds for regulatory and commercial plans.
- Current SLS shareholders should hold steady and consider accumulating if the stock dips below $1/share, given the potential for exponential upside if GPS succeeds.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SLS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.