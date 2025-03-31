Infosys (NYSE: INFY ), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, is well positioned as a multi-year value creator in the IT services sector. They have strong long-term client relationships, as evidenced by significant new large deal wins, possess

I am a driven business student passionate about the public markets and finding undervalued companies with robust unit economics, that drive significant future growth.I have experience working in Private Credit for large alternative asset managers. I'm also disclosing my association with Francesco Infusino and Jishan Sidhu.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.