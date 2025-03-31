South Korean Activity Rebounded In February, But Outlook Remains Uncertain

Mar. 31, 2025 3:10 PM ETEWY, FLKR, KORU
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.45K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • South Korean output, consumption and investment rebounded in February thanks to solid IT activity and government support.
  • Non-durable goods (-2.5%) and semi-durable goods (-1.7%) sales declined. This was more than offset, though, by the rise in sales of durable goods (13.2%) such as mobile phones, computers, and cars.
  • It’s unclear whether the recovery can be sustained, as recent survey data point to a softening of growth in the months ahead.
  • We have lowered our first-quarter 2025 GDP forecast for South Korea from 0.2% quarter on quarter, seasonally adjusted, to 0.1%.

Engineers reviewing data on digital tablet

RUNSTUDIO/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Min Joo Kang

Manufacturing and mining output rose more than expected in February, but January revised down

Industrial production rebounded modestly by 1.0% month on month, seasonally-adjusted, in February (vs 0.8% market consensus). But the gain only partially offset the

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.45K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWY--
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
FLKR--
Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF
KORU--
Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News