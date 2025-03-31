Impax Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Impax Asset Management
6 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Impax Small Cap Fund’s equities posted their second consecutive positive quarter during a period that was dominated by the US presidential elections and its ramifications.
  • Within the index, Information Technology, Consumer Staples, Industrials, and Financials posted positive returns, while Health Care Real Estate and Materials lagged.
  • The US Small Cap portfolio demonstrated strong performance during a volatile period for small-cap stocks, achieving significant absolute and relative gains through robust security selection.

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

Performance

• The fund outperformed the benchmark during the last quarter

Market overview

• Impax Small Cap Fund’s equities posted their second consecutive positive quarter during a period that was dominated by the US presidential elections and its

This article was written by

Impax Asset Management
6 Followers
Founded in 1998, Impax is a specialist asset manager investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy. Impax believes that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well-positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt. Impax offers a well-rounded suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking strong risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term. Impax manages funds and accounts in five areas: actively managed long-only equity, fixed income, systematic equities, multi asset, and new energy infrastructure. Impax has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Denmark, Hong Kong and Japan, approximately £36.9 billion in assets under management and has one of the investment management sector’s largest investment teams dedicated to sustainable development. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Impax, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Impax's official channels.

Recommended For You

About PXSAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PXSAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PXSAX
--
PXSCX
--
PXSIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News