Flirting With Stagflation

Michael Kramer from Mott Capital Management shares why it's hard to read the markets these days (0:40). Underestimating market flows and why we may be heading into a bear market (2:15). Tariff effects on S&P 500 earnings (7:00). How technical analysis and options help (10:40). Interest rates and the bond market (12:30).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Michael Kramer from Mott Capital Management and Reading the Markets, welcome back to Investing Experts. Always great to be talking to you on Seeking Alpha.

Michael Kramer: Yeah, it's great to be back. I'm happy to be here.

RS: So talk to us. You run, as I mentioned, an investing group called Reading the Markets. Certainly, a lot to digest these days, although not all of it very clear as how to parse the messages or the lessons or even what we're looking at in the current moment.

How are you looking about and thinking about the markets as we head into the month of April?

MK: Like everyone else, it's pretty difficult. I always try to start with a top down approach thinking about the macro environment and what's going on there.

Then I try to think about earnings and where they're gonna be for the S&P 500 (SP500), and then I try to then think about where valuations are. And then from there, I can start really forming an opinion on what I think is gonna happen.

And, unfortunately, I haven't really correctly called the market very well probably since October of 2023 mainly because the market, for that period of time, has been very overvalued.

And it's hard for me to get bullish and excited about something when I know I'm paying premium prices to own stocks. And that really has made it difficult in that type of environment.

It's not to say that one should be short the market, but it's to say that one should be careful about how they're investing and how they're going about things, especially those people that have a longer term time horizon.

I mean, if you're short term trader, no one really cares about fundamentals. But if you're a longer term investor such as myself, those things matter quite a bit, especially when you're trying to take that time horizon.

RS: What would you say has been the lesson that you've learned the past year above all else or the top lessons that you've learned above all else?

MK: The most obvious thing has really been the flows, more so than anything else.

Maybe it's an overused term of US exceptionalism, but I think one of the things that I underestimated was just how much money was really pouring into these markets from overseas.

And I think that's become a little bit more obvious looking back on it now than it was at the time, at least for me. And that obviously has been one of the weaknesses that I've had is that ability to see that.

Now that being said, because I'm a student of the market, and I'm always eager to learn even though I've been following the markets for thirty years now. I'm always learning something new. And, I've tried to account for those flows, and I've tried to find ways to to track them better and to understand how those may be impacting the current environment.

RS: So speaking to the current environment, your past couple of articles on Seeking Alpha have talked about the fact that this correction is over and perhaps we're on the precipice of a bear market and also highlighting the data points that we have coming as it pertains to the US economy coming this week.

What would you say for investors is important to to pay attention to this week and in the near term?

MK: Part of the reason why I think we're we could be heading into a bear market is because of valuations and how stretched the market is. Even with the 10% correction, stocks are still very expensive on a on a historical basis.

The other big question is really hard to identify and only comes really in bits and pieces is, where is this economy heading?

Previously, my viewpoint had been that the economy was going to continue to do well. Higher interest rates were going to be something that was going to be a major problem for stocks because I had thought that interest rates were gonna really break out and move to the upside in a material way, heading towards that 6% mark.

But I couldn't have foreseen a Treasury Secretary and a President jawboning interest rates lower, creating what I'm calling a yield curve control. Not from the standpoint of the Fed doing it, but from the standpoint of the administration doing it.

Additionally, it seems that the current administration is also really focused on bringing down expenses and costs, trimming the deficit, and that's gonna also have a major impact on markets and the economy more importantly.

We're getting a lot of mixed signals at this point in terms of where this economy is. I think it's clear from looking at a lot of the data we get that inflation is not gone and that inflation is potentially picking up.

The thing that we don't know is where the labor market really is and, more importantly, where it's going. There seems to be a lot of uncertainty priced around that.

We know that the number of job openings have come down dramatically. We also know that continuing claims continue to rise, and that's likely a function of job openings being lower.

And so it would seem to me that we should, at some point, start seeing the unemployment rate rising in a more material way. And if government hiring has been one of the driving forces behind the strength of the labor market and they're now letting people go, we should begin to see the number of people getting hired begin to decline.

That would cause what I'm fearing to be a stagflation like environment. Now that's something I've flirted with in the past. Every time I thought we might be going that way, I kinda got a piece of data that pulled me back to say that the market, that the economy was gonna continue to be okay, which was a driver of my higher rate thesis.

But now really for the first time, being that we have an administration that really seems to be intent on driving these changes, the risk for stagflation, I think, has increased dramatically, and that's gonna make things really challenging.

And so I think this week's numbers are gonna play a key role in that because if for some reason you get a unemployment rate that rises to 4.2 and next week you get a CPI that should come in hotter than expected or a PPI that even comes in hotter than expected that drives expectations for PCE being higher, I think the stagflation fears are really gonna start to pick up momentum.

RS: And how does the tariff conversation or conversations perhaps figure into your thinking? Is it a wait and see approach as the dust settles and more facts are known as opposed to the jawbowning, as you described it, going on?

MK: Well, I mean, if you look at a lot of the regional surveys from the Fed and, you know, the S&P global numbers that the flash numbers we got last week, they all show that prices paid are are rising rather materially.

And that, I think, is a function of front running of tariffs, and that is contributing, I think, to some of this rehabilitation of inflation.

More broadly speaking, I think that the tariffs are going to create higher prices. The question, of course, is how much of those higher prices can be cast onto the consumer.

Really, the damage that could be done on earnings could be quite severe if those costs aren't passed on. Because right now, analysts estimate margins will basically be at a record high in 2025, and I just don't see how that's gonna be possible.

RS: And are you referring to earnings across the board or more in certain sectors than others?

MK: Well, I mean, I'm looking specifically at the S&P 500 itself.

If we look specifically at the index, which we know is weighted towards large mega cap names, technology names at this point, even if you see margins go from 13% to 12%, it could have a material impact on earnings estimates.

And I had done the analysis earlier in the year. Earnings were expected to be around 270, and I estimated that earnings could fall to 250. Right now, there's still around 265, and you could still get 250.

And that obviously would be a a big drag on value on on the market itself, and and, really, that's gonna pull down growth, much more significant PE contraction, much lower PE.

RS: Would you say that there are stocks or sectors that you feel excited about in this environment?

MK: I'm struggling with that problem on a daily basis at this point.

RS: I don't think you're alone there.

MK: Yeah. Well, because, you know, I do run a strategy for family and friends, a small RIA carrying extra cash in my portfolio as a hedge against these overvalued stocks, this is an overvalued market.

And so, even what I do as an investor and someone that's been doing this, I make lists. And then I make the list and I set alerts. And so if a stock crosses the alert, it gives me a trigger to look and see where this thing is and to look at the valuation and see if it makes more sense.

And the problem is that some of these things are hitting the alerts, and they don't look any more attractive to me than they did when I set the alert. Or in some cases, the stocks that I would like to come down are not coming down.

That's sort of the conundrum I'm in right now is that, yes, the market's been coming down, but the things that you want to get cheaper aren't necessarily getting all that much cheaper.

And at the same time, the stocks that are getting are coming down in price, you're not really seeing them materially improve on the fundamentals because the earnings are getting a little bit weaker, and that creates a problem.

RS: Do technical analysis and options, a couple of your main strategy pieces that you use in your analysis, are those helping you at all? Are those helping you a little bit? Are these unprecedented times that we have to kind of recalibrate our strategies? How are you digesting this?

MK: The technicals has helped me in a lot of ways and so do the options because what I try to do is when I'm formulating my thesis around whether it be an individual stock I wanna own or sell or looking at the market.

What I try to do is I look at the technicals first because that will give me the framework of what's going on, and it will help me identify key levels that matter. And so then I look and say, well, if this level is broken, then it sets up the opportunity for it to go to the next level down.

And then I'll tend to look at the options market and see what the options market is suggesting from an options gamma perspective.

Where are the big concentrations being placed by the option traders. So if I start getting these signals that suggest, let's say, for example, the big level of support on the S&P 500 is 5,400.

And if that level is broken, it opens the door to go to 5,200. And then I see that corroborated by the options market, and my fundamentals tell me that, you know, the S&P 500 is only worth 4,600.

I start to develop an opinion that the market has still further to go and that this isn't probably a good time to start adding names to my portfolio, that I should be more patient in waiting for that.

And so that's how I try to combine the three different aspects of it to form these opinions that I also share and write about.

RS: What would you say as it pertains to the bond market? How you're looking at that and what your thoughts are if they're in consensus with the majority as it pertains to interest rates coming this year, this summer?

MK: Well and that's the really hard part is the bond market because if you looked at where inflation rates were going, you would think bond yields would be rising, but they're not.

And the problem is you have a President who wants rates to lower. You have a Treasury Secretary that wants rates lower, and that's really hard to fight.

And so as long as they want rates slower, we have to assume that rates are gonna go lower because they're going to implement policy to make rates go lower.

And they're almost, like I said earlier, creating this yield form of yield curve control where every time rates get above a certain level, it seems like they kinda dial up the rhetoric of driving rates lower.

And so it makes for a really interesting situation because, on one hand, we have oil prices. Rates have been very heavily tied to movements and changes in oil prices, and oil prices seem to refuse to go below that $65 a barrel level and have now started to turn higher and move up.

And so we're coming into the scenario where you could really begin to see oil maybe move higher, forcing rates higher, but at the same time, you have this administration that doesn't want them to go higher.

And so it really creates an uneasiness about where rates can go because how far is the administration willing to go in order to get rates down is really the big question.

RS: And then speaking of rates, bringing in the international side, you wrote an article recently about rising rates in Japan and how that may threaten or affect the US.

MK: Kinda goes back to what we were talking about at the very beginning about these global flows.

With rates rising in Japan because they have an inflation problem now that they're really taking their time on addressing, and I get the reasons why they're doing that. But what that's doing is creating these interest rate differentials to contract.

And you're also seeing the same thing in Europe with all these increased spending initiatives they're taking, and that's causing a change in the global flows. It's changing in the form of investors leaving the US, selling their dollars, and repatriating their dollars back into yen or euros.

Previously, we tend to associate a stronger dollar with tightening of financial conditions, which is typically how it's worked historically. But in this more recent time period, that hasn't been the case because in this more recent time period, the strengthening of the dollar was actually a signal of the inflows coming from abroad into US markets.

And now the weakening dollar is a sign of those outflows. If you continue to see a case where the BOJ has to raise rates more, ten year rates in Japan keep going higher, you're gonna see the yen continue to strengthen.

And that's going to just add to more of the outflows continuing in the US. It's just the reverse carry trade, essentially.

RS: The question that I have is if you have advice in general for or well, we're not sharing advice, but your thoughts for investors in general, as opposed to the thoughts that you're sharing with your subscribers, are those different?

Is there more broad based thoughts that you have about this market? Or how how would you contextualize it for investors?

MK: The only main difference between what you're getting behind the paywall, there's a lot more explanation and thought behind what's driving these premium articles that are being written. A little bit more tutorial behind it.

So it's not that the concepts are different or I'm not sharing certain things. Everything that a subscriber of mine reads, by the time it gets to premium, they already should know it. It's kinda like you're getting it maybe a week or two later, actually, in some cases.

The idea is, for me, the subscriber understands exactly how the thought process is working, so much so that they can anticipate what I'm going to be thinking. And that's really what's always driven me has been not only the trying to share what's gonna happen in the market, but teach how I'm looking at it so that they can use these things for themselves and maybe not need me one day.

I would say that basically everything that has been written about has been discussed in a lot more detail behind the paywall. The things that I haven't really written publicly about much yet or I choose not to because I feel like maybe it's too much of a hot topic are the ideas that there is no Trump put.

There is no Fed put. People, they're looking for that typical playbook of policymakers are gonna say no more. You know, we can't take it anymore. We can't take the market being down 10%. And the reason why I don't really bring these things up publicly is because it obviously brings politics into it.

Because my personal belief is that you have President Trump who's been in office before. He very well knows what he is doing and how he is doing it. You have Scott Bessent, who's the Treasury Secretary, used to work with George Soros, worked with Druckenmiller, ran his own hedge fund. He very well knows what's driving the market and how it's operating and functioning.

And then you from a buy side perspective you have also Howard Lutnick, who's the commerce secretary, who was the old CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a sell side firm. So on the deal making side of the firm, the research side of the process. So these guys all know very well what they're saying, what they're doing, how it's gonna impact the market.

And my feeling is they just don't care. They have an agenda they're putting out and they wanna put into place, and they're not gonna look at a 10% in correction and say, oh my god. We have to stop doing what we're doing. The market can't handle it.

I mean, you've heard Scott Bessent say it before. The market's had a really good two years. Now it's time for Main Street.

Whether or not he sincerely means that, I don't know. But he's repeated it now several times. President Trump said the other day, I don't care if auto prices go up. They have an agenda to get across.

And I think they're willing to take that short term pain if it means long term gains. And if that means the market goes down 20 or 30% or goes back to where it was in October of 2023, I don't really think they care.

RS: Are you of the opinion that it means long term gains?

MK: I have no idea because I don't really have any idea what these tariffs are gonna look like.

Part of me feels like Trump is still living in the fifties with steel mills, and we're gonna go back to doing things that we were doing in the nineteen fifties and sixties. And I can't imagine why. I mean, I guess I can understand from maybe a national security standpoint, we probably don't wanna be getting all our steel from China.

But, at the same time, I don't really know that we wanna be the steel producing country of the world. We became much more evolved than that. I'm not really sure what the administration is doing or why they're trying to do it.

I don't know if there's something behind the curtain that nobody is really seeing. Is there some sort of international threat that we just don't know about?

It's impossible to know. And then at the same time, you think to yourself, well, if there's an international threat and we need to make all these changes, okay, I get it. But then why wasn't anything being done for the last four to eight years, or ten years or twelve years? This just didn't happen overnight. So I don't really know what to think about any of it.

And I've heard lots of different reasons and lots of different stories from lots of different people. And my feeling is I'm just gonna have to wait and find out, I guess, like everyone else.

RS: I guess so. Would you say in your long investing career, this is the most perhaps confused for lack of a better word? You're welcome to insert your own word there. But the most confused you've been in your career?

MK: No, I don't think so. I don't think this really is. This is pretty straightforward to me so far. It's confusing in terms of the policies, but the market is reacting in a very logical way.

It's uncertain. There's a potential threat to growth, and the market is seeing multiples contract from very high levels. That makes a lot of sense to me. The most confusing period of time for me was immediately during COVID.

That was something that no one had seen in a generation. We really had no idea how the government was gonna respond, and that froze me because that was just something that I couldn't relate to. And I don't have a medical degree, and I don't really know what's gonna happen. We were hearing all sorts of different stories, and that was a very difficult environment for me to process and to understand.

And so this to this to me seems pretty logical in terms of how the market is acting.

RS: What else would you share with investors listening, observers of the market even if they're not invested, what else would you share with investors at this point?

MK: Have their own opinions, think for themselves, do what lets you sleep at night.

I don't really believe that there's any one way of going about investing. I've done this long enough where I've tried to follow different rules or you read a book about someone and you wanna be like them. You know, we're all individuals, and we all have different ways of thinking about investing and taking risk.

When I'm really worrying about something a lot, it probably means I shouldn't be doing it because it's not really right for me. You should just do what's right for you and forget about what everyone else is telling you should be doing.

You should form your own opinions based off of your own research because, again, a lot of the things we read in the media don't always turn out to be right or the things that we're seeing on TV don't always turn out to be right.

And you say to yourself, well, why did I do that? I always like to be able to at least look back on something and say, you know, look, you gave it your best. You tried your hardest. Everything was telling you that x was supposed to happen and y happened. What did I learn from this? How can I move forward? And I really have no one else to blame but myself. And I always find that to be the most humbling and the most soothing outcome for me.

RS: Salient advice, I think, even though, again, we're not giving advice here. But, Michael, thanks again for a really scintillating and compelling conversation about the markets.

Your free articles for those interested, you write under Mott Capital Management on Seeking Alpha. For those wanting to go further, check out Reading the Markets, Michael's Investing Group.