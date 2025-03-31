I’ve covered HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) several times in the past, and more recently saw income as the most attractive feature of its investment case, even though I was not particularly bullish on its business outlook ahead. Despite
HSBC: Not Much Compelling For Long-Term Investors (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- HSBC Holdings plc's strong performance, with a 41% total return, was driven by higher-than-expected interest rates and strategic divestments, despite a muted business outlook.
- The bank's net interest income rose to $43.7 billion, supported by a $200 billion structural hedge, reducing rate sensitivity and stabilizing earnings.
- HSBC plans cost-cutting measures and strategic disposals to streamline operations, aiming for $1.5 billion in savings and focusing on high-profit areas, especially in Asia.
- Despite high valuations and strong capital returns, the sustainability of HSBC's recent rally is questionable due to potential rate declines, making its long-term investment appeal less attractive.
