Vaxcyte: Shares Tanking On Positive Data? Bad Time To Be A Vaccine Developer

Mar. 31, 2025 5:20 PM ETVaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) StockPCVX
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Vaxcyte, Inc.'s stock plummeted nearly 50% despite positive Phase 2 results for its VAX-24 pediatric vaccine amid concerns over government vaccine skepticism and competitive threats.
  • The new government's potential vaccine skepticism, including FDA leadership changes, has created uncertainty, impacting Vaxcyte and other vaccine makers' stock prices.
  • Competitive pressures from Pfizer, Merck, and GSK along with the long timeline for Vaxcyte's Phase 3 studies, add to market concerns.
  • Given the uncertain regulatory environment, I am downgrading Vaxcyte's stock to "Hold" until there's more clarity on the FDA's stance on PCV vaccines.

Young woman getting vaccinated

mladenbalinovac/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

The shares of San Carlos, California-based biotech Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) are in free-fall today - down nearly 50% in trading so far today, despite the company's release of "positive" results from a

Phase

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.14K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News