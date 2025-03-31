Arbe Robotics: Decent Radar Credentials, But Not In Vogue

The Alpha Sieve
4.36K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Arbe Robotics, a specialist in 4D imaging radar technology, has experienced a volatile Q1-25, but has ended up faring a lot worse than other micro-caps.
  • If autonomous vehicles are to become more mainstream in the retail market, ARBE has the appropriate credentials to benefit from this wave.
  • ARBE's annual revenue has been declining by around 50% for two years on the trot, but this is poised to improve as the company gets closer to commercial production of chipsets.
  • However, ARBE has an infamous track record of delays and revisions, which creates a trust deficit.
  • ARBE may appeal as a mean-reversion bet for those fishing in the micro-cap space, but we wouldn't suggest it at this juncture as it is witnessing significant downward momentum pressure.
Auto driving smart car in cyber space made of light trail

Hiroshi Watanabe

A Quarter Of Peaks and Valleys

The first quarter of 2025 hasn’t been a very fruitful period for global stocks as they’ve lost over 1% YTD; yet, we doubt too many people will get hung up about this decline, as it is still quite

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.36K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARBE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARBE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARBE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News