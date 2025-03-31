In recent years the topic of recession has become an obsession, after all, excluding the brief Covid-19 interlude, we have not seen one in a long time. There always seems to be a recession around the corner, but the stock market has managed
This Indicator Predicts A Recession Soon (It Has Been Accurate For Nearly 30 Years)
Summary
- Despite frequent recession fears, the stock market has remained resilient, and traditional indicators like the yield curve inversion and Sahm Rule have proven unreliable recently.
- A reliable recession predictor since the late 1990s is the ratio of the three-month Treasury yield to the ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread.
- When this ratio breaks below the 100-week moving average, it has historically signaled a recession, and it recently did so, suggesting caution.
- Despite market pessimism and uncertainties like tariffs and inflation, I continue to invest in U.S. companies, ready to capitalize on lower prices if a recession occurs.
