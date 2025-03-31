Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Schaffner - CEO and Interim CFO

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Expion360 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.expion360.com, through April 14, 2025.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made on this call and through the webcast are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal security laws and are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call today, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the company's beliefs, plans and expectations about its operations, growth prospects, product development and pipeline, anticipated timing of commercial availability of its products, market size and opportunity and the anticipated incremental revenue to be generated from new OEM partnerships and distributors, potential partnerships with NeoVolta and the anticipated use of proceeds from the company's recently completed public offering.

While these forward-looking statements represent management's current beliefs and expectations, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The company has explained some of these risks and uncertainties in its SEC filings, including in the risk factor section of its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations as of the