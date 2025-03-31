Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had a spectacular run until August of last year, when the fear of President Donald Trump winning the election and eliminating the EV tax credit became more likely. After a 50% increase in its price, it now trades at about
Aspen Aerogels: Tariffs, Tesla And The Silver Lining
Summary
- Aspen Aerogels' growth is tied to the EV market, which faces uncertainty due to the potential elimination of the EV tax credit.
- Despite fears, Aspen Aerogels may benefit from Tesla's declining market share, as smaller EV players gain traction, particularly in Europe and China.
- US EV sales are expected to plateau until 2027, potentially limiting Aspen's revenue growth. But international markets offer expansion opportunities.
- The market may be overreacting to Aspen's stock decline. The company's prospects remain strong with increasing production capabilities in non-US markets.
