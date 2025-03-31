Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call March 31, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Thompson - Chairman of the Board, CEO and President

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good afternoon and welcome to the Red Cat Holdings December 31st, 2024, 8 months stub period Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through April 30, 2025. Joining us today from the Red Cat Holdings is Jeff Thompson, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address Red Cat's expectations for further performance or operational results.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in Red Cat's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and in Red Cat's press release that accompanies this call, particularly the cautionary statements in it. The content of this call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, March 31/2025. Except as required by law, Red Cat disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Jeff Thompson, Chief Executive Officer. Jeff, please go ahead.