Some of the big country winners from 2024 have struggled recently. I noticed that shares of the iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) have corrected 11% from their all-time high of $84 notched in late February. Israel’s soft returns lately correspond with
EIS: Israel Caught Up In The Tech Selloff, Where To Be A Buyer
Summary
- I have a hold rating on the iShares MSCI Israel ETF due to attractive valuation but cautionary technical indicators.
- EIS has corrected 11% from its all-time high, with significant exposure to underperforming Information Technology and Financial sectors.
- The ETF is cheap with a P/E ratio near 12x and a PEG ratio of 1.34x, but high volatility and low liquidity are concerns.
- Buying on a further dip to the 200-day moving average offers a favorable risk/reward strategy given the current bearish technical setup.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.