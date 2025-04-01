Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Micciche - SVP, IR

Yogesh Gupta - President and CEO

Anthony Folger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani – Citi

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Lucky Schreiner - D. A. Davidson

John DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Progress Software Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Mike Micciche, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Micciche

Thank you, Olivia. Thanks for your help today. Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for joining us for Progress Software’s First Fiscal Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

On the line with me this afternoon are Yogesh Gupta, President and Chief Executive Officer and Anthony Folger, our CFO.

As always, we will begin the call with our safe harbor statement.

During this call, we will discuss our outlook for future financial and operating performance, corporate strategies, product plans, cost initiatives, our acquisition of ShareFile which closed on October 31, 2024 and other information that might be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking information represents Progress Software's outlook and guidance only as of today and is subject to risks and uncertainties.

For a description of the risk factors that may affect our results, please refer to the risk factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Progress Software assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements included in this call.

Additionally, please note that all the financial figures referenced in this call are non-GAAP measures unless otherwise indicated. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP