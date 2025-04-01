Loar Holdings Inc. (LOAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian McKillop - Director of IR

Dirkson Charles - CEO and Executive Co-Chairman

Brett Milgrim - Executive Co-Chairman

Glenn D'Alessandro - Treasurer and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

Jason Gursky - Citigroup

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Loar Holdings Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ian McKillop, Director of Investor Relations for Loar Holdings. Thank you. You may begin.

Ian McKillop

Thank you, Melissa, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to, as Melissa mentioned, to the Loar Holdings fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. Presenting on the call this morning are Loar's Chief Executive Officer and Executive Co-Chairman, Dirkson Charles; Executive Co-Chairman, Brett Milgrim; Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Glenn D'Alessandro; as well as myself, Ian McKillop, the Director of Investor Relations. Please visit our website at loargroup.com to obtain a slide deck and call replay information.

Before we begin, we at Loar would like to remind you that statements made during this call, which are not historical in fact, are forward-looking statements. For further information about important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our latest filings with the SEC available through the Investor Relations section of our website or at sec.gov.

We'd like to also advise you that during the course of the call, we will be referring to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the tables and related footnotes