Enbridge: 6% Yield Plus Growth
Summary
- Enbridge, a leading midstream company, is expanding its asset base through acquisitions, boosting distributable cash flow and EBITDA for FY 2025.
- ENB has a strong distribution growth history, raising dividends for 30 years, and I expect this trend to continue due to favorable fossil fuel demand.
- Despite a higher EV-to-EBITDA ratio compared to rivals, Enbridge's reliable distribution growth justifies a premium valuation, with potential revaluation to 13-14X EV-to-EBITDA.
- Risks include potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian energy products, which could impact distributable cash flow growth, but Enbridge's long history of growth mitigates dividend risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, KMI, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.