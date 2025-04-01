ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Noella Alexander-Young - Virtual Event Moderator, Renmark Financial Communications

Ted Karkus - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Noella Alexander-Young

Hello and good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's presentation. My name is Noella Alexander-Young, Virtual Event Moderator here at Renmark Financial Communications. On behalf of our team, we want to thank everyone for joining us today for ProPhase Labs Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results. ProPhase is trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol PRPH.

Presenting today is Ted Karkus, Chairman and CEO. Following the presentation is a Q&A session for which you can participate using the chat box in the top right-hand corner of your screen.

With that being said, I will now hand the floor over to Ted.

Ted Karkus

Thank you so much, Noella, and thank you to everyone that's joining the call today. I am Ted Karkus, CEO of ProPhase Labs. I'm actually excited for this call. I have a lot to cover, I think that there are some misconceptions out there and hopefully I can clarify some of them.

So for beginners, the forward-looking statements, normally I just say, I'll assume you read it, but for the year-end and reporting, I think I should actually read it. Forward-looking statement, except for the historical information contained herein this document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy plans, objectives, and initiatives, including our expectations regarding the future, revenue growth potential of each of our subsidiaries, our expected timeline for commercializing our BESmart esophageal cancer tests, our expectations regarding future liquidity events, the success of our efforts to collect accounts receivables, and anticipate a timeline for any payments relating thereto and our ability to successfully transition into a consumer product company.