Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Hackman - Head of Invest Relations

Theresa Condor - CEO

Thomas Krywe - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Austin Moeller - Canaccord Genuity

Brent Penter - Raymond James

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Spire Global Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ben Hackman, Head of Invest Relations. Thank you, Ben. You may begin.

Ben Hackman

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Spire's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. Our earnings press release and related SEC filings are posted on the company's IR website at ir.spire.com. A replay of today's call will also be made available. With me on the call today is Theresa Condor, CEO, and Tom Krywe, Interim CFO.

As a reminder, our commentary today will include non-GAAP items. Reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP results, as well as our guidance, can be found in our earnings press release, which can be found on our IR website at ir.spore.com. Some of our comments today contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In particular, our expectations around our results of operations and financial condition are uncertain and subject to change. Should any of these expectations fail to materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A description of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in our