Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZRIF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCPK:PZRIF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Goddard – Chief Executive Officer

Christine D'Sylva – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derek Lessard – TD Cowen

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s Earnings Call for the Fourth Quarter of 2024. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on March 31, 2025.

I will now turn the call over to Christine D'Sylva, CFO. Please go ahead.

Christine D'Sylva

Thank you, everyone, and welcome to Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s earnings call for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Joining me on the call today is Pizza Pizza Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goddard.

Just a quick note, our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements that may involve risks relating to future events. Actual events may differ materially from the projections discussed today. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language in our earnings press release and the risk factors included in our annual information form. Please refer to our earnings press release and the MD&A in the Investor Relations section of our website for a reconciliation of non-IFRS measures mentioned on this call. As a reminder, analysts are welcome to have questions after the prepared remarks. Portfolio managers, media and shareholders can contact us after the call.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Paul Goddard to provide a business update.

Paul Goddard

Thank you, Christine, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Today, I will discuss our Q4 results and provide a brief outlook on 2025. Christine will then summarize our key