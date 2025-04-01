Just under a year ago, I wrote an article about Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE), saying the stock was cheap until $70. Fast-forward to today and the stock is well above that point with a 67% increase during that time. So now
Dave: Still Bullish, But Best Money Has Been Made (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Dave has seen a 67% stock increase since I last wrote about it, but its valuation is still a fraction of its peak.
- DAVE's current P/E ratio is 20x, with a P/S ratio of 3.4x, making it a historical bargain compared to its overvalued past.
- Despite a volatile history, DAVE's strong financial turnaround and growth metrics suggest it remains a buy, though the best gains may have already been made.
- I am downgrading DAVE from a strong buy to a buy due to market volatility and better upside opportunities elsewhere, but will monitor for re-entry.
