Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call TranscRIPst

Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

Earlier today, we issued our earnings press release and our 10-K for 2024. Copies are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. I encourage all listeners to view press releases and our 10-K filing to better understand some of the details we'll be discussing during today's call.

We have previously discussed our strategy to diversify our business and accelerate the timeline of profitability. Since our last earnings call, our team has been very busy working to execute our strategy of diversification in Rail Technology, Edge Data Centers and Power and things are going very well right now. In the last three months we have closed the Asset Management agreement with new APR Energy and Fortress Investment Group where we expect to earn approximately $42 million over the next two years.

Under the Asset Management Agreement, we have assumed control of an existing contract with a utility company in Southern California utilizing 90 megawatts of gas turbines. We've also deployed an additional 300 megawatts of gas