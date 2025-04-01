Why Apple Is Going To Outperform
Summary
- Apple's stable cash flows, large reserves, and dividends/buybacks made it a defensive tech stock back in 2022, outperforming the rest of the Mag7.
- Despite lacking a prominent AI narrative in 2023, Apple's diversified product mix and incremental innovation approach underpinned its resilience and steady growth over the years.
- Apple's brand loyalty, ecosystem, and pricing power have contributed to superior risk-adjusted returns, even if it sometimes lags flashier tech names in bull runs.
- High interest rates and inflationary pressures present some risks, but Apple's financial robustness and defensive qualities represent a strong defensive option in uncertain times.
