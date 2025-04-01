Basic Rules Of Banking Apply To Klarna Too

Apr. 01, 2025 12:45 AM ETKLAR
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.74K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Swedish buy now, pay later firm company Klarna on March 14 filed its paperwork for its US stock market debut, seeking a valuation of $15 billion.
  • Klarna specializes in short-term loans borrowers can pay back in instalments and often without interest. Its IPO prospectus touts a loan loss rate of 0.47% for 2024, meaning customers returned more than 99 cents of every dollar.
  • Klarna’s lending is not as safe as it appears, though. It set aside $495 million last year to cover potential unpaid customer debt, 40% more than in 2023.

Businessmen holding a smartphone with icons of BNPL with online shopping icons technology. BNPL Buy now pay later online shopping concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

By Breakingviews

Lending is easy, one old banking adage states. It’s getting the money back that’s hard. Klarna (KLAR), the Swedish buy now, pay later firm aiming for a U.S. market debut, wants to convince customers and investors that

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight
2.74K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KLAR--
Klarna Holding AB

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News