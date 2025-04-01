Starbucks: Long-Term Potential, Short-Term Risk
Summary
- Starbucks' Q1 fiscal 2025 results showed a slight revenue decline and significant drops in operating income and EPS, indicating short-term struggles.
- Despite current challenges, Starbucks' long-term growth potential remains strong, with analysts expecting a 14.23% CAGR in EPS from 2024 to 2034.
- The new "Back to Starbucks" strategy aims to refocus on core business, improve customer experience, and enhance operational efficiency.
- While Starbucks is fairly valued for long-term investment, short-term downside risks exist due to potential economic recession and high valuation multiples.
