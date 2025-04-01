Lument Continues To Delever And Future Earnings Will See That Impact
Summary
- Lument Finance Trust's deleveraging continues with $144 million in loan repayments and only $13 million in new originations, shrinking the book by 24% in 2024.
- Defaults are rising, with four new loans totaling $50 million in default, posing significant risks to equity holders due to upcoming maturities.
- Despite a 22% discount to book value, the stock remains unattractive due to shrinking earnings power, limited refinancing visibility, and continued credit deterioration.
- I maintain a Hold rating as the company's fundamentals have worsened, with a forward P/E potentially reaching 12x by year-end 2025.
