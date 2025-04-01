Lument Continues To Delever And Future Earnings Will See That Impact

Quipus Capital
1.53K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Lument Finance Trust's deleveraging continues with $144 million in loan repayments and only $13 million in new originations, shrinking the book by 24% in 2024.
  • Defaults are rising, with four new loans totaling $50 million in default, posing significant risks to equity holders due to upcoming maturities.
  • Despite a 22% discount to book value, the stock remains unattractive due to shrinking earnings power, limited refinancing visibility, and continued credit deterioration.
  • I maintain a Hold rating as the company's fundamentals have worsened, with a forward P/E potentially reaching 12x by year-end 2025.

Modern multi-family apartment buildings

elxeneize

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) reported 4Q24 figures showing a continuation of the concerning trends I've been talking about this past fiscal year. Loan repayments are shrinking the most lucrative part of its balance sheet, new financing remains elusive, and

This article was written by

Quipus Capital
1.53K Followers
Long-only investment, evaluating companies from an operational, buy-and-hold perspective.Quipus Capital does not focus on market-driven dynamics and future price action. Instead, our articles focus on operational aspects, understanding the long-term earnings power of companies, the competitive dynamics of the industries where they participate, and buying companies that we would like to hold independently of how the price moves in the future. Most QC calls will be holds, and that is by design. Only a very small fraction of companies should be a buy at any point in time. However, hold articles provide important information for future investors and a healthy dose of skepticism to a relatively bullish-biased market.Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LFT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News