Gold prices have soared so far in 2025. The precious metal, as of this writing, paces for its best quarterly performance since 1986, according to Bloomberg. A troy ounce will now set you back by more than $3100
AngloGold Ashanti: Earnings Multiple Just Too Cheap With Gold Above $3100
Summary
- Gold prices have surged 38% YoY, boosting AngloGold Ashanti shares; I initiate a buy rating due to its modest valuation and strong fundamentals.
- Despite a soft earnings report, AU's stock hit multi-year highs, supported by a bullish reversal in profit and robust free cash flow.
- AU's FY 2025 outlook is positive with expected production of 2.9-3.2 million ounces and aggressive capex plans, particularly in Nevada.
- Key risks include potential declines in gold prices, higher costs, and supply chain issues; however, AU remains undervalued with a fair value estimate near $42.
