Taking a tech industry titan back to the heights from which it used to reign is not an easy task for anyone. Just ask Pat Gelsinger, former CEO and multi-decade veteran of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), who was picked
New Intel CEO Lays Out Company Vision
Summary
- At Intel’s Vision 2025 conference, CEO Lip-Bu Tan took the stage in the first major appearance in his new role to describe his vision for where he wants the company to go.
- Building on the basic outline that Gelsinger started, Lip-Bu Tan made it clear that he believes Intel has an essential role to play in new semiconductor products and as a chip manufacturing foundry for both its own chips as well as for other major chip design firms.
- Intel's continued efforts in chip manufacturing are particularly important and timely, because the company is finally on the verge of regaining a leadership role in advanced process technologies.
- The last few years have been challenging for Intel, and the uncertainty around the company’s future has arguably had a negative impact on tech industry trends overall. If Lip-Bu Tan can restore confidence in Intel, then that will be an extremely big step forward.
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.
Recommended For You
About INTC Stock
Compare to Peers