International Consolidated Airlines: Plenty Of Thrust Left In Its Engines
Summary
- International Consolidated Airlines stock remains a buy despite a massive drop in its share price since February, as we remain optimistic about its long-term growth potential and solid forward dividend yield.
- IAG's revenue increased by 11.4% to €8.05B in Q4, driven by higher passenger and cargo revenues, as unit economics improved drastically due to lower fuel costs and cost efficiencies.
- CEO Luis Gallego expects travel demand to continue growing, with new aircraft deliveries and better unit economics expected to complement the industry's expansion, which should support EPS and dividend accretion.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.