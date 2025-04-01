Micron Is A Broken Stock, Not A Broken Company (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 01, 2025 9:00 AM ET Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader


Summary

  • Despite a 45% drawdown, Micron's robust demand for HBM products amid AI infrastructure buildout supports a "Buy" rating.
  • Micron's recent price hikes and strong Q2-FY2025 earnings counter margin contraction fears.
  • Assuming a 20x P/FCF exit multiple, Micron could trade at ~$192 per share in five years, implying a 5-year CAGR return of +17.26%.
  • With RSI trending higher and a bottoming process underway, I recommend accumulating MU stock via a 6-12 month DCA plan for long-term gains.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Quantamental Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Micron office building in San Jose, California, USA - June 8, 2023.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Despite reporting robust business performance in recent quarters, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) finds itself stuck in a deep drawdown, with the memory giant's stock sitting ~45% off its July 2024 peak:

In today's report, we shall review Micron's business performance, re-evaluate MU's

