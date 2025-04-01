Corcept Therapeutics: The ROSELLA Trial Presents A Major Win For The Company
Summary
- Corcept Therapeutics' stock surged over 80% after its Phase 3 ROSELLA trial met its primary goal, showing promise for relacorilant in treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
- The ROSELLA trial demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 6.5 months and a significant overall survival gain of 4.5 months with relacorilant.
- Relacorilant's lack of new safety issues and potential for wide use, combined with promising survival data, suggest strong market potential and likely FDA approval by 2026.
- Corcept's strong cash position, successful drug commercialization experience, and promising pipeline make it an attractive acquisition target, though it may continue its independent strategy.
