SPY Is A Sell According To The 200-Day Simple Moving Average (Technical Analysis)
- I use a mechanical strategy to buy or hold SPY if the S&P 500 closes above its 200-day SMA at month-end.
- This strategy avoids emotional decisions, keeping me long in uptrends and out of the market in downtrends.
- Historical performance shows this strategy has outperformed a buy-and-hold approach, with a 547.91% gain since 2000.
- Currently, the S&P 500 closed March below its 200-day SMA, signaling me to go to cash until the next entry signal.
Will sell SPY in the next 72 hours.
