Arcosa Is Poised For A Rebound In 2025 (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 01, 2025 8:17 AM ETArcosa, Inc. (ACA) StockACA
Research Wise
728 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • ACA's topline grew 14.4% YoY in Q4 2024, driven by strong pricing and recent acquisitions, despite a 14% decline in Transportation Products revenue.
  • Expect continued growth in 2025, fueled by strong infrastructure demand, significant backlogs, and contributions from recent acquisitions like Stavola.
  • ACA is optimizing its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and divestitures, aiming to reduce net leverage from 2.9x to its long-term target of 2-2.5x.
  • A favorable mix shift toward high-margin business through acquisition should support long-term margin growth.
  • Promising long-term prospects and a discounted valuation make ACA a decent buy.

Extraction of mineral resources in the granite quarry

OlyaSolodenko/iStock via Getty Images

The Thesis

As Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) exited the year, it delivered another quarter with double-digit topline growth, as its major segment, construction products, grew more than 30% during the quarter due to the recent Stavola acquisition. I expect this growth

This article was written by

Research Wise
728 Followers
As a finance enthusiast with experience in research, I am deeply engaged in studying diverse businesses, especially in the technology, industrial, and conglomerate sectors. I really like companies that have strong foundations and see them doing well in the long run. I enjoy writing about these businesses, telling their stories, strategies, and financial details. I use a mix of looking at their finances and writing to give insights into how well companies might do, helping people understand the market better. This focus on both looking at the numbers and explaining things reflects my dedication to both understanding and explaining the details of the financial world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News