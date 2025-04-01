Shake Shack: Finally, The Drop I Was Waiting For

Apr. 01, 2025 8:47 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK) StockSHAK
Pedro Goulart
511 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Shake Shack's stock has dropped 33% YTD due to tariff concerns, presenting a buying opportunity with a 20% margin of safety.
  • Despite macroeconomic challenges, Shake Shack's strong unit growth, improving margins, and compelling valuation suggest a favorable risk-reward ratio.
  • The stock is trading at a discount compared to fast-casual peers, with potential upside of approximately 25% and Wall Street targets indicating even greater potential.
  • I change my rating to 'Buy' with a price target of $110, seeing the current levels as an attractive entry point.

Shake Shack Food

Ant DM

-33% YTD: Tariffs Are Hurting This Growth Story

I recently told you that the expansion of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), a trendy fast-casual restaurant, would not be like a walk in Central Park.

And I reiterate that. It will

This article was written by

Pedro Goulart
511 Followers
I am an Equity Analyst and Accountant specializing in restaurant stocks, with a solid foundation in Business Administration and Accounting, complemented by an MBA in Forensic Accounting and Controllership. As the founder of Goulart's Restaurant Stocks, I lead a company focused on analyzing restaurant stocks in the U.S. market. Our coverage spans multiple segments, including QSR, fast casual, casual dining, fine dining, and family dining. We employ advanced analytical models and specialized valuation techniques to provide detailed insights and actionable strategies, helping investors make informed, strategic decisions. In addition to my work in the financial market, I actively engage in academic and journalistic initiatives. I contribute regularly to institutions that promote individual and economic freedom, such as the Mises Institute, Mises Brasil, and SNB&CHF. Previously, I was a columnist for Investing, where I discussed topics like monetary policy, financial education, and financial modeling, aiming to make these subjects accessible to a broader audience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHAK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHAK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHAK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News