Citigroup (NYSE:C) started to show tangible results in the face of changing macroeconomic conditions since we entered 2025. I will try to explain with my own analysis why Citi, which fell from $84.67 to $66.05 along with the general decline
Citigroup: A Stable And Consistent Financial Stock For Every Portfolio
Summary
- Citigroup's cost-cutting measures, technology modernization, and strategic exits have led to tangible improvements, positioning it as a "buy" despite macroeconomic challenges.
- C's strong CET1 and PCR metrics, along with a conservative loan-to-deposit ratio, indicate financial stability and resilience compared to competitors.
- Trading at a forward P/E of 9.3x, C is reasonably priced with potential for a rally to $80, supported by technical indicators.
- Risks include adjusted ROTCE expectations due to increased tech investments, but overall, C's strategic moves and financial health justify a "buy" stance.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.