Talk about remarkable economic coincidences. In 1925, exactly one hundred years ago, John Maynard Keynes wrote an economic pamphlet entitled “The economic consequences of Mr. Churchill.” In that pamphlet, he correctly predicted the disastrous deflationary consequences that would flow from Winston Churchill’s blunder that
The Economic Consequences Of Mr. Tariff Man
Summary
- There are all too many reasons to think that this blunder of erecting a high import tariff wall around the US will cause an ugly economic recession not only in the rest of the world but also at home. Needless to add, it will not be good news for the US and world stock markets.
- One good reason to think that Trump’s aggressive tariff policy will end in tears is that it will invite retaliation from our trade partners.
- In much the same way as our tariff hikes will be wreaking havoc on our trading partners’ export sectors, their tariff hikes will be doing the same to our export industries.
- The chaotic way in which tariff policy is being announced is impacting consumer and investment confidence, while the tariffs themselves are bound to increase prices.
Desmond Lachman joined AEI after serving as a managing director and chief emerging market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney. He previously served as deputy director in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Policy Development and Review Department and was active in staff formulation of IMF policies. Mr. Lachman has written extensively on the global economic crisis, the U.S. housing market bust, the U.S. dollar, and the strains in the euro area. At AEI, Mr. Lachman is focused on the global macroeconomy, global currency issues, and the multilateral lending agencies.