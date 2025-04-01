Betting On A Trump's Recession Before April 2nd: Let's Talk BND
Summary
- I see bond ETFs as a bet on interest rates: mild upside if inflation dips, big win if a recession forces Fed cuts, or a loss in stagflation.
- I lean toward the first two scenarios. I see Trump’s tariffs (25% on steel, autos, etc.) aimed at tanking confidence, spark a recession, and push the Fed to pivot.
- I still prefer TLT over Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares for rate plays; it’s more volatile, closely follows interest rates and offers more liquid options.
- Overall, I’m still waiting before taking any bet on interest rates. April 2nd will hint at Trump’s game, but I need more before being reassured we are not going to enter stagflation.
