Betting On A Trump's Recession Before April 2nd: Let's Talk BND

Geneva Investor
1.46K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • I see bond ETFs as a bet on interest rates: mild upside if inflation dips, big win if a recession forces Fed cuts, or a loss in stagflation.
  • I lean toward the first two scenarios. I see Trump’s tariffs (25% on steel, autos, etc.) aimed at tanking confidence, spark a recession, and push the Fed to pivot.
  • I still prefer TLT over Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares for rate plays; it’s more volatile, closely follows interest rates and offers more liquid options.
  • Overall, I’m still waiting before taking any bet on interest rates. April 2nd will hint at Trump’s game, but I need more before being reassured we are not going to enter stagflation.

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

A little more than a month ago I discussed using the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) to bet on a recessionary, but not stagflationary, macro scenario. Back then, I concluded I would keep observing the

This article was written by

Investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, and what I believe are asymmetric investment opportunities in the market. I have a Master's degree in Business Management. I am currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Check out our Podcast: ‘Stock Market Lube’, available on Spotify.All opinions and analysis on SA are exclusively my own.

