Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) reported quite muted Q4 results. The rural lifestyle product retailer still saw price pressure, contributing to slow comparable sales growth. On the other hand, sales look to be healthier in 2025, and combined with the acquisition
Tractor Supply: 2025 Is Shaping Up To Be Better
Summary
- Tractor Supply Company's Q4 results were muted with slow comparable sales growth from pricing pressure, and increasing operating expenses due to growth investments.
- 2025 is shaping up to be better, including a better comparable sales growth guidance, improving gross margins, accelerated store openings, and the acquisition of Allivet.
- A cautious consumer sentiment may cause slight short-term pressure to the outlook.
- TSCO stock remains quite expensive. I estimate a fair value of $48.2 in a base case scenario.
