In my view, market corrections like the one that's currently ongoing are the gift that keeps on giving. I benefit in two tangible ways in both the
Brookfield Asset Management: Now Is The Time To Buy (More)
Summary
- Since my previous article seven months ago, shares of Brookfield Asset Management have sharply rallied.
- The company operates as a trusted name in an alternative asset management industry that's set to continue flourishing.
- BAM ended 2024 with $1.8 billion in liquidity, which puts it in a strong position to prioritize strategic acquisitions and future dividend growth.
- Shares of the alternative asset manager could be priced 6% below fair value.
- BAM could be set up for a 52% cumulative total return through 2027.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.