3 Wide-Moat Dividend Stars For A Championship Portfolio

Apr. 02, 2025 7:30 AM ETJNJ, NEE, DHR
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(19min)

Summary

  • I linked investing to baseball, showing how consistency, like the A's Moneyball approach, wins long term. Steady dividend growers and low-volatility stocks outperform, especially in rocky markets.
  • Top teams like the Dodgers now pair consistency with big spending. Similarly, investors need financially strong, wide-moat stocks with rising cash flow, durable dividends, and resilience.
  • Moreover, I'm targeting stocks with these traits: reliable growth, low payout ratios, and recession-proof models. Like championship teams, they're built to win over time.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
Fantasy-Baseball

spxChrome/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

On March 27, I wrote one of my favorite articles so far this year, titled "Moneyball For Investors: How To Build A Grand Slam Dividend Portfolio."

It was one of my favorites, as I finally decided to dive into the

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.52K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNJ--
Johnson & Johnson
NEE--
NextEra Energy, Inc.
DHR--
Danaher Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News