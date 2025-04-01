Micron's Bullish Support And Promising H2 Commentary Trigger Strong Buy Rating

Apr. 01, 2025 10:18 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) StockMU
Juxtaposed Ideas
13.59K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • MU's double beat FQ2'25 performance, robust FQ3'25 guidance, and promising H2'25 commentary imply that the worst of the memory chip correction is well behind us.
  • Despite the elevated inventory levels and higher net debt position, its improving gross margins signal financial recovery, with data center demand expected to strengthen in H2'25.
  • MU's stock appears undervalued at our estimated FWD PEG ratio of 0.63x compared to its historical trends and semiconductor peers, with it offering rich double digit capital appreciation prospects.
  • Opportunistic investors should consider its potential for a breakout by H2'25, despite near-term headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties.

Shopping Trolley Growth

Jonathan Kitchen

MU Is Even More Compelling Here, Thanks To The Stock's Prior Sideways Movement & Promising H2'25 Recovery Outlook

We previously covered Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in December 2024, discussing its double beat FQ1'25 performance that had been

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.59K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU, NVDA, AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News