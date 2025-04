What’s happening exactly? Some if it is driven by fear, some by lower

The once Magnificent 7 have been anything but that in 2025, leading markets lower and underperforming other sectors of the market.

This stock is part of my End Of The World Portfolio.

A portfolio of highly diversified, secure and reliable companies that will do well in ANY environment.

Join the Pragmatic Investor today to get full access to the portfolio and more.

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video