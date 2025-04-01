Uh-Oh Momo: Key Simple Monthly Momentum Indicators Breakdown

Introduction
Momentum was the best factor in 2024 for US equity markets which probably surprises no one. Something that I still find fascinating is how these trends tend to reverse so closely with the change of the calendar. The flip to 2025
Momentum was the best factor in 2024 for US equity markets which probably surprises no one. Something that I still find fascinating is how these trends tend to reverse so closely with the change of the calendar. The flip to 2025
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RSP,SPMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Re: Your next Seeking Alpha article = $60 bonus
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.