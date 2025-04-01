Nebius: I'm Betting Against Jim Cramer

Summary

  • NBIS stock has dipped 58% recently, largely due to broader market weakness and negative commentary from Jim Cramer, but I see a buying opportunity.
  • Despite current losses, Nebius is projected to break even on EBITDA in 2025 and achieve profitability in 2026, indicating strong future growth.
  • Valuation is attractive with a forward P/S ratio of 5.3x for FY 2026, significantly lower than industry averages, suggesting substantial upside potential.
  • Risks include dependency on Nvidia's performance and potential oversupply in data centers, but I remain optimistic about NBIS's long-term prospects.
  • I was adding on the recent dips and selling portions on rips, so effectively my cost average is now ~$23.88/share (NBIS is the largest position in my portfolio).
RonBailey/iStock via Getty Images

The Rise And Fall Of NBIS Stock

It's been a real pain for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) shareholders in recent weeks, seeing how the stock first crossed the $50/share mark, but then lost all its growth and fell by over 58% in

12.37K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

